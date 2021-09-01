Cancel
Manor, TX

Manor Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Manor (TX) Weather Channel
Manor (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MANOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bjJ54df00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

