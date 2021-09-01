Cancel
Snow Hill, NC

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Snow Hill

Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SNOW HILL, NC) A sunny Tuesday is here for Snow Hill, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Snow Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0bjJ52sD00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

