Sauk Centre Daily Weather Forecast
SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
