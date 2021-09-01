Cancel
Sauk Centre, MN

Sauk Centre Daily Weather Forecast

Sauk Centre (MN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bjJ4wk500

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

