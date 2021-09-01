Daily Weather Forecast For Birdsboro
BIRDSBORO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
