Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Alfred, FL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel
Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LAKE ALFRED, FL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Lake Alfred, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Alfred:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bjJ4uyd00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel

Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel

Lake Alfred, FL
129
Followers
571
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Alfred, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Severe thunderstorms expected this evening

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for southeast Michigan until 11 p.m. Tuesday, as a storms have moved across the state. Already, nearly 30,000 homes and businesses are without power, many in mid-Michigan, after passing storms triggered emergency sirens in the Mt. Pleasant area. Clare County has a bulk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy