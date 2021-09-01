Cancel
Warsaw, NC

Warsaw Daily Weather Forecast

Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WARSAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0bjJ4rKS00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

