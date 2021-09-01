Cancel
Houlton, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Houlton

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bjJ4n2m00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houlton, ME
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

