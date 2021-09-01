4-Day Weather Forecast For Houlton

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.