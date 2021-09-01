4-Day Weather Forecast For Houlton
HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
