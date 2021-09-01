Cancel
Stayton, OR

Tuesday has sun for Stayton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(STAYTON, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stayton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bjJ4grh00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

