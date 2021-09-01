Cancel
Flat Rock, MI

Flat Rock is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(FLAT ROCK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flat Rock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flat Rock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bjJ4e6F00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Flat Rock, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Flat Rock, MIPosted by
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Flat Rock Weather Forecast

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Flat Rock: Monday, September 6: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 7: Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September
Flat Rock, MIPosted by
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Flat Rock

(FLAT ROCK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flat Rock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Flat Rock, MIPosted by
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday's sunny forecast in Flat Rock

(FLAT ROCK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flat Rock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

