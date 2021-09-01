Cancel
Shalimar, FL

Weather Forecast For Shalimar

Posted by 
Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SHALIMAR, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bjJ4dDW00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

