Swedesboro, NJ

A rainy Tuesday in Swedesboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Swedesboro (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SWEDESBORO, NJ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Swedesboro Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Swedesboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bjJ4bS400

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

