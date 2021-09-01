A rainy Tuesday in Swedesboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(SWEDESBORO, NJ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Swedesboro Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Swedesboro:
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
