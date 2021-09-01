Cancel
Cass County, IA

Cass County Supervisors hold lengthy discussion on County-State comm. systems

kjan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday morning, received a presentation on ISICS (The Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System). During a nearly 2-hour Q&A session, ISICS Interoperability Coordinator Chris Maiers explained the difference between a VHF “legacy” system and a “trunked” radio communications system like ISICS. The latter utilizes the 700 megahertz, digital frequency, while the old system is analog.

