Daily Weather Forecast For Collins
COLLINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
