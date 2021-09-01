Cancel
Temple, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Temple

Posted by 
Temple (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TEMPLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bjJ4RZg00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

