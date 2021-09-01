Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moyock, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Moyock

Posted by 
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MOYOCK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0bjJ4PoE00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Moyock, NC
131
Followers
572
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moyock, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Moyock, NCPosted by
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(MOYOCK, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moyock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy