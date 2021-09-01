Tuesday set for rain in Grand Bay — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GRAND BAY, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Grand Bay Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Bay:

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



