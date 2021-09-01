Cancel
Pikeville, TN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, TN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pikeville Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pikeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bjJ4MPH00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

