4-Day Weather Forecast For Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



