Cynthiana, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cynthiana

Posted by 
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bjJ4ELT00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

