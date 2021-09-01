Flash Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek near Alpharetta. * Until further notice. * At 6:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding expands along the creek from near Cumming to Alpharetta and Roswell. Backyards of homes off Seale Drive and Gunter Court and portions of the Golf of Georgia begin to flood. The Big Creek Greenway experiences significant flooding up to 3 feet deep...which results in closure of most of the paths. This especially occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park. A large portion of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will be under a foot of water.