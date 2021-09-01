Cancel
Bedford County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Centre; Clearfield; Fulton; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Blair County in central Pennsylvania Eastern Cambria County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania South Central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 854 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Altoona, State College, Huntingdon, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Bedford, Portage, Breezewood, Park Forest Village, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Roaring Spring, Mount Union, Stormstown, Lemont, Clearville, Bald Eagle, New Enterprise, Martinsburg and Lakemont. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:41:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 253 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:41:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 253 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Charles .Overall most places should be fine however any l;ocations that are still without power and pumps are not working may see water quickly add up in low lying areas. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Avondale, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Estelle, Woodmere, Bridge City, Terrytown, Elmwood, Waggaman and River Ridge. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Haralson, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Haralson; Polk The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North central Haralson County in northwestern Georgia South central Polk County in northwestern Georgia * Until 315 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 911 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Felton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcona, Alpena, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Iosco The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alcona County in northern Michigan South central Alpena County in northern Michigan Northeastern Iosco County in northern Michigan * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 137 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Spruce to near Glennie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ossineke, Lost Lake Woods and Spruce around 145 PM EDT. Negwegon State Park and Black River around 150 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mikado, Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Woodford County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Woodford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN WOODFORD COUNTIES At 402 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Flanagan to near Washburn, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marshall and northeastern Woodford Counties, including the following locations... Benson and Pattonsburg. This includes Interstate 39 between mile markers 21 and 34. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clare The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clare County in central Michigan * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Evart, moving east at 65 mph. This storm has a history of producing large hail in Lake and Osceola Counties. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell... Harrison Lake... Lake George... Temple Long Lake... Leota HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 518 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Douglas, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Whiteside County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Whiteside The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairhaven, or near Morrison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coleta around 100 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Forsyth County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Forsyth, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth; Fulton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek near Alpharetta. * Until further notice. * At 6:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding expands along the creek from near Cumming to Alpharetta and Roswell. Backyards of homes off Seale Drive and Gunter Court and portions of the Golf of Georgia begin to flood. The Big Creek Greenway experiences significant flooding up to 3 feet deep...which results in closure of most of the paths. This especially occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park. A large portion of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road will be under a foot of water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 756 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco and Palominas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Chattahoochee River near Roswell affecting Fulton County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Chattahoochee River near Roswell. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 1:32 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 9 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 9 feet, Flood stage is reached. The water reaches the bottom of the Ace Sand Company office and begins to flood the parking lot of Don White Memorial Park on Riverside Road...and the parking lot at the Azalea Park on Azalea Drive west of Roswell Road. Water will approach the tennis courts at the Huntcliff Club across from Azalea Park and begin to flood the road leading to the horse stables. The storm drains will no longer function properly at Riverside Road and Northcliff Trace.
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Ludington SP to near Ludington to 6 miles northwest of Silver Lake SP, moving east at 50 mph. Another line of severe storms are also near Freesoil. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ludington... Ludington SP... Scottville Fountain... Free Soil... Hamlin Lake Custer... Walhalla TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 01:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Dick Creek near Suwanee affecting Forsyth County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Dick Creek near Suwanee. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 1:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 12 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodlands and fields along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on Old Atlanta Road. Low lying portions of Cox Circle and the Saint Marlo Golf Course near the creek will be under one foot of water. Residential backyards on Colonial Place and Abingdon Lane will begin to flood.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Gwinnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 01:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Fulton; Gwinnett The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Crooked Creek near Norcross affecting Gwinnett and Fulton Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Crooked Creek near Norcross. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 1:02 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is expected to occur shortly. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of the natural flood plain begins mainly on the left bank upstream and downstream from the gauge at Spalding Drive.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND JASPER COUNTIES At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to near Wheatfield to near Morocco, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Boone Grove, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cobb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Cobb Observed flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Georgia Sope Creek near Marietta affecting Cobb County. Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity The Flood Warning continues for the Sope Creek near Marietta. * Until further notice. * At 5:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding expands further into residential yards upstream and downstream from the gage on Lower Roswell Road. Several homes on the lower portions of Cherokee Place...Pheasant Drive and Pheasant Cirle will have water in crawl spaces or at their foundations. Large portions of the Indian Hills Golf Course will be flooded with 1 to 7 feet of water. The water will begin to flow over Columns Drive near the bridge as the creek enters the Chattahoochee River.
Cobb County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cobb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Cobb The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Rottenwood Creek near Smyrna affecting Cobb County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Rottenwood Creek near Smyrna. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 1:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.

