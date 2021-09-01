Flash Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Centre; Clearfield; Fulton; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Blair County in central Pennsylvania Eastern Cambria County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania South Central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 854 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Altoona, State College, Huntingdon, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Bedford, Portage, Breezewood, Park Forest Village, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Roaring Spring, Mount Union, Stormstown, Lemont, Clearville, Bald Eagle, New Enterprise, Martinsburg and Lakemont. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0