4-Day Weather Forecast For Advance

ADVANCE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.