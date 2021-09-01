Cancel
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For Advance

Posted by 
Advance (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ADVANCE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Advance, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

