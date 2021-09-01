Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Portland

Posted by 
Portland (IN) Weather Channel
Portland (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bjJ3evC00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland, IN
204
Followers
569
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Portland, INPosted by
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Portland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PORTLAND, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy