Whitman, MA

Whitman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

WHITMAN, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bjJ3c9k00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(WHITMAN, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

