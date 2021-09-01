A rainy Tuesday in Greenup — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GREENUP, KY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Greenup, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenup:

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.