Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenup, KY

A rainy Tuesday in Greenup — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(GREENUP, KY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Greenup, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bjJ3TA500

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel

Greenup (KY) Weather Channel

Greenup, KY
240
Followers
570
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenup, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Greenup, KYPosted by
Greenup (KY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Greenup

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenup: Tuesday, September 7: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 9: Sunny

Comments / 0

Community Policy