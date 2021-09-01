Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dobson, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dobson

Posted by 
Dobson (NC) Weather Channel
Dobson (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DOBSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bjJ3SHM00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dobson (NC) Weather Channel

Dobson (NC) Weather Channel

Dobson, NC
186
Followers
568
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dobson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Dobson, NCPosted by
Dobson (NC) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Dobson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DOBSON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dobson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy