4-Day Weather Forecast For Dobson
DOBSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
