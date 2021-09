Question: I would like to plant some bulbs this fall for the first time. Which bulbs are best adapted to our area? Could you give me some suggestions on how to plant them?. Answer: Flower bulbs are easy to plant. They will grow even if you plant them upside down. Generally, bulbs are planted about three to four times the diameter of the bulb apart and depth. For example, a half inch bulb would be covered with 2 inches of soil and would be spaced 2 inches from the next bulb. But bulbs are usually spaced closer and at a shallower depth in containers.