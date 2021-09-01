Gridley Weather Forecast
GRIDLEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
