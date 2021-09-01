Weather Forecast For Vine Grove

VINE GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 66 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



