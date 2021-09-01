Ventnor City Weather Forecast
VENTNOR CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
