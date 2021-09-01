Cancel
Pelzer, SC

Weather Forecast For Pelzer

Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel
Pelzer (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PELZER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bjJ3COy00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

