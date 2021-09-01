Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smiths Creek, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Smiths Creek

Posted by 
Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel
Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bjJ31mE00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel

Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel

Smiths Creek, MI
118
Followers
570
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smiths Creek, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Smiths Creek, MIPosted by
Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Smiths Creek

(SMITHS CREEK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Smiths Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy