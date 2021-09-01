Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cowpens, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Cowpens

Posted by 
Cowpens (SC) Weather Channel
Cowpens (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

COWPENS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bjJ2zB000

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cowpens (SC) Weather Channel

Cowpens (SC) Weather Channel

Cowpens, SC
333
Followers
574
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cowpens, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Cowpens, SCPosted by
Cowpens (SC) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Cowpens — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COWPENS, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cowpens. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy