High Springs, FL

High Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HIGH SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bjJ2wWp00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

High Springs, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

High Springs, FL Posted by
High Springs (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(HIGH SPRINGS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in High Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

