Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Soccer-Leeds midfielder Phillips voted fans’ England’s player of the year

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been voted England men’s senior player of the year by fans, the national team said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old won the award ahead of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Phillips enjoyed a breakthrough season at Leeds last...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Leeds United#Italy#Soccer Leeds#Reuters#The Premier League#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Kalvin Phillips thinks England fans are getting the message

Kalvin Phillips believes the support for England players taking the knee is moving in the right direction as they prepare to make the stance in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest.Hungary will play their next two UEFA-sanctioned home matches behind closed doors after being charged with racist and homophobic offences by the governing body, with a third game suspended.The supporter ban does not cover the upcoming England game, with World Cup qualifiers played under FIFA jurisdiction, with the Puskas Arena set to have more than 60,000 home fans as England’s supporters have not been able to make the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Leeds CONFIRM the £30m signing of Daniel James from Manchester United on a five-year contract - as the Welsh winger reveals he is looking forward to playing alongside Kalvin Phillips after his rise with England at Euro 2020

Leeds United have confirmed the deadline day signing of Manchester United winger Daniel James on a five-year deal. The Whites - who came agonisingly close to signing the Welshman in 2019 before Swansea City pulled the plug - had moved quickly to pounce for his signature after he was pushed down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.
UEFAgoal.com

Hungary promise two-year ban for disruptive fans but make no mention of alleged racist abuse of England players

The World Cup qualifying game was marred by the behaviour of the home supporters and the authorities have vowed to take action. The Hungarian football association (MLSZ) has promised to issue two-year suspensions to the supporters who disrupted the World Cup qualifying defeat against England on Thursday, but made no mention of the alleged racist abuse directed at some of the visiting players.
UEFAwsau.com

Soccer – England players targeted with racial abuse – reports

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, British broadcasters reported. ITV and Sky Sports said their pitchside reporters heard racist ‘monkey chants’ aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham. England players...
UEFATribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho tipped to be named UEFA's Player of the Year

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is tipped to be named UEFA's Player of the Year. TMW says Jorginho will beat N'Golo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne to be named UEFA's Player of the Year. The midfielder is up against his team-mate Kante and Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne for the award after...
SoccerOld Gold Black

England’s Euro run inspires fan devotion

It’s the 70th minute of Germany versus England. The game is tied at 0-0. England star Jack Grealish has just been subbed; off comes the 19-year-old attacker, Bukayo Saka. Wembley roars in excitement at the sight. Four minutes later, the ball is fed into the feet of Raheem Sterling who stands at the German half of the midfield. He turns towards the German defense, the ball in front of him. He dribbles toward the German goal, beats two defenders and passes to England’s talisman, Harry Kane, who waits on the edge of the 18-yard box. Kane, with his back towards goal, passes to Grealish, who supplies the ball to Luke Shaw on his left. Making one of his marauding runs down the left wing, Shaw runs by a defender and fizzes the ball along the ground across the penalty area. There Sterling tucks it away for his third goal of the tournament. Wembley erupts into ecstasy.
FIFAdotesports.com

Xbox partners with England’s national soccer teams

Xbox has entered a multi-year partnership with England’s Football Association (FA), the pair revealed today. With this deal, Xbox becomes the FA’s official gaming partner and the agreement covers the male and female teams, the eLions esports team, and Wembley Stadium, the home of the national teams. The partnership’s slogan...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

IAN LADYMAN: James Maddison could be one of Leicester and England's most important players... the supremely talented midfielder needs to take inspiration from Jack Grealish and get his career back on track

One of the most compelling games of football I attended just before the pandemic hit was the Carabao Cup semi-final, second leg between Aston Villa and Leicester in January 2020. Villa won the game but what struck me were the performances of Jack Grealish and James Maddison. Both were outstanding...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

August's Player of the Month: Vote now!

The trio were the pick of the bunch in our stunning opening-day victory against Leeds United. Pogba assisted four times, Fernandes scored three and Greenwood one as he put in a mature striker’s performance. The 19-year-old has since built on that Old Trafford display with a further two goals away...
UEFAThe Independent

England players booed by Hungary fans

England football players were met with boos and jeers from the home crowd when they walked onto the pitch ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash against Hungary. Loud booing also erupted the moment Gareth Southgate’s men took the knee, just moments before kick-off in Budapest. It comes after Hungary...
UEFAblackchronicle.com

Racist Fans Pelt Cups, Shout Racial Slurs at Black Soccer Player

Soccer fans threw cups at an England soccer player and reportedly shouted racial slurs at him. Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling, a winger and attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team, scored the opening goal in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Budapest on Thursday. That move put England up 1-0. As he celebrated his goal, Sterling tore off his jersey to reveal a tribute to Steffie Gregg, saying ‘Love you forever Steffie Gregg’ in memory of his friend who was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the age of 26 from COVID complications.
FIFAkion546.com

Southgate praises character of England’s Black players

LONDON (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate has praised the character of Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham and all of his squad’s Black players following the latest incident of racist abuse to affect the national team. FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after Sterling and Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants by Hungary fans during England’s 4-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday. Southgate says the Black players are incredibly mature in the way they deal with the abuse. He adds they feel supported by their teammates, which is very important to them. He also says their teammates realize how challenging it must be for the Black players, and are disappointed the racial abuse keeps happening.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Fara Williams: Who is Soccer Aid player and former England football international?

Fara Williams is a legend of the women’s game, having played for England and Great Britain between 2001 and 2019. She will be featuring in Soccer Aid for the very first time in 2021, after officially retiring from club football earlier this year.A supreme midfielder, Williams will be partnered by the likes of Paul Scholes and Jamie Redknapp during Sunday’s match at the Etihad, in which crowds will return for the first time since 2019. She will be the most capped international on the pitch too, having made an incredible 172 appearances for her country – placed her third on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy