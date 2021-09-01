Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercersburg, PA

Tuesday rain in Mercersburg: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MERCERSBURG, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mercersburg Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mercersburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bjJ2aM500

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg, PA
80
Followers
566
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mercersburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Mercersburg, PAPosted by
Mercersburg (PA) Weather Channel

Mercersburg Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mercersburg: Tuesday, September 7: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Thursday, September 9: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear

Comments / 0

Community Policy