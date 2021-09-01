Weather Forecast For Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



