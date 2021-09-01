Fort Lupton Daily Weather Forecast
FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
