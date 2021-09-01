Cancel
Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton Daily Weather Forecast

Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bjJ2E8D00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

