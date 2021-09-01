Fort Lupton Daily Weather Forecast

FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



