Clairton, PA

A rainy Tuesday in Clairton — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Clairton (PA) Weather Channel
Clairton (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CLAIRTON, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Clairton Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clairton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bjJ2CMl00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clairton (PA) Weather Channel

Clairton (PA) Weather Channel

Clairton, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

