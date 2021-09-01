Shasta Lake Weather Forecast
SHASTA LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
