Wyandanch, NY

Wyandanch Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel
Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WYANDANCH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bjJ2AbJ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel

Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel

Wyandanch, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Wyandanch, NY
Wyandanch, NY
Posted by
Wyandanch (NY) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Wyandanch — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WYANDANCH, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wyandanch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

