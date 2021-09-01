Cancel
Madison, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Madison

Posted by 
Madison (NC) Weather Channel
Madison (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MADISON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bjJ269e00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

