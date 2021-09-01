Cancel
Oxford, FL

Oxford Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

OXFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bjJ20rI00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



