Oxford Daily Weather Forecast
OXFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 2
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, September 3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
