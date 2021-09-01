Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton, DE

Clayton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Clayton (DE) Weather Channel
Clayton (DE) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CLAYTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bjJ1wdS00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Clayton (DE) Weather Channel

Clayton (DE) Weather Channel

Clayton, DE
90
Followers
575
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clayton De Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Clayton, DEPosted by
Clayton (DE) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Clayton

(CLAYTON, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Clayton, DEPosted by
Clayton (DE) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Clayton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CLAYTON, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy