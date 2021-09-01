Clayton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLAYTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 66 °F 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.