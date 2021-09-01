Donalsonville Weather Forecast
DONALSONVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
