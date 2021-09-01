Cancel
Eufaula, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eufaula

Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

EUFAULA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bjJ1s6Y00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel

Eufaula (OK) Weather Channel

Eufaula, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

