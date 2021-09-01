Cancel
Oak Island, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oak Island

Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bjJ1m3Q00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

