4-Day Weather Forecast For Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
