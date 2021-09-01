Another cloudy day in Keyport — make the most of it with these activities

(KEYPORT, NJ.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Keyport Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keyport:

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.