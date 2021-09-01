Cancel
Penns Grove, NJ

Weather Forecast For Penns Grove

Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PENNS GROVE, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bjJ1Vzx00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Penns Grove, NJ
