Enola, PA

Weather Forecast For Enola

Enola (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ENOLA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bjJ1TEV00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while widespread rain showers then rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Take advantage of Friday sun in Enola

(ENOLA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Enola. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

