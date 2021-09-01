Weather Forecast For Enola

ENOLA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while widespread rain showers then rain overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Heavy Rain High 69 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, September 2 Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



