Newport, AR

Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Newport (AR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

NEWPORT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bjJ1SLm00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(NEWPORT, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

