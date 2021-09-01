Cancel
Keansburg, NJ

Keansburg Weather Forecast

Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

KEANSBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bjJ1RT300

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

